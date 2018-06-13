Michigan lacrosse parents: Coach 'knows nothing about' sport, killing morale

A group of Michigan high school lacrosse parents are rebelling against their school’s current head lacrosse coach, claiming that he’s ignorant about lacrosse from a total lack of experience and is thus belittling players without a better sense of what they could be accomplishing.

As reported by Lansing NBC affiliate WILX, a group of more than two dozen players and parents from Holt High School attended the Holt school board meeting to demand the board fire Stan Granger, who is accused of coaching the team without an adequate understanding of the sport and berating players in a way that brought down the aggregate morale of the team.

Here are a couple more outtakes from the scene, again via WILX:

David Michael Peterson, a lacrosse player on the team said, “Us as a team we want a new coach or we don’t even want to play next year.” He added, “We wanted to explain that it is a massive message and uh, all of us are behind this same idea and we want change, we want a new coach, we won’t stand for it anymore.” Parent Debra O’Brien said, “We don’t know why Stan wants to continue with a sport he knows nothing about. He has no knowledge about, knows nothing about, and said he was thrown into this position when so many parents and players asked him to step down and he won’t.”

Another of the school’s lacrosse parents, Debbie Peterson, who is also a teacher at the school, said more than half the players in her classes have expressed a desire for a new coach in 2018.

Whether they get a new coach or not remains to be seen, but at the very least, the Holt players and parents have ensured their voice is heard.