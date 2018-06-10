Michigan prep golf teams finish last after score-shaving probe

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two Macomb Area Conference boys golf teams finished last in the Division 1 golf state tournament on Saturday, less than two weeks after they were accused of shaving dozens of strokes off their scorecards.

New Baltimore Anchor Bay and Harrison Township L’Anse Cruese were never in contention at The Meadows at Grand Valley State University on Friday and Saturday after setting 18-hole scoring records while paired together in last month’s regional tournament.

Anchor Bay finished 162 over par with a two-round card of 385-353-738, and L’Anse Creuse was 201 over at 401-376-777. Their Day 1 scores (385 and 401) were more than 100 strokes worse than the school records Anchor Bay (284) and L’Anse Creuse (296) set while finishing 1-2 in regional play to qualify for the state tournament.

Grosse Pointe South won the Division 1 state title on Saturday at 299-299-598.

Messages left for the athletic directors at Anchor Bay and L’Anse Creuse on Thursday have not been returned.