Michigan State lands commitment from coveted in-state linebacker

Marcel Lewis became the sixth player to join Michigan State’s 2019 recruiting class.

The Clinton Twp. Chippewa Valley junior and Free Press Dream Team member announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he would join the Spartans.

Lewis, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker, is considered a 3-star recruit who is rated the No. 25 inside linebacker nationally and 18th-best player in Michigan in the class of 2019 according to 247Sports.com.

He also had offers from Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, CMU and WMU among others.

Ranked 690th overall nationally, Lewis had 88 tackles, three sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while also playing tight end for Chippewa Valley last season.

