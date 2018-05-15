Michigan tweaks transfer rules — if student wants to play something else

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced several rule changes in a news release on Monday — including a tweak to current transfer regulations.

According to the release, the new rule will deem transferring student-athletes ineligible for one year in any sport played during the previous year at their previous school unless the student-athlete’s situation falls under any of the 15 current exceptions that provide immediate eligibility.

But, transferring student-athletes will receive immediate eligibility in any MHSAA-sponsored sport that the student did not participate in during the previous year at their previous school.

The rule will go into effect for the 2019-20 school year for students who participated in sports in 2018-19.

Read the rest of the story in the Detroit Free Press