Michigan's high school football recruiting Class of 2020 is full of talent

There is no lacking of football talent when it comes to the Class of 2020 in Michigan.

The following is a list of the top football players in the Class of 2020. The list was compiled from polling Michigan high school football coaches, Sound Mind Sound Body football camp coaches and composite rankings from 247Sports.com.

Justin Rogers

Oak Park, 6-4, 300, OG

The buzz: Oak Park coach Greg Carter said he’ll leave Rogers at right tackle for now unless quarterback Dwan Mathis needs more protection. He recently dominated at The Opening in Canton, Ohio, and was named MVP for linemen. The 4-star recruit is not just considered the top prospect in Michigan, but nationally, at his position. Has offers from Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Kentucky, among others.

Makari Paige

West Bloomfield, 6-3, 185, S

The buzz: After Monday’s Detroit Metro Showcase he picked up offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland and Missouri. Also has an offer from Michigan. Long and rangy with lots of athleticism.

