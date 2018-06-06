Michigan's top 2020 football recruit Justin Rogers leaves in-state UM, MSU off list

Justin Rogers has quite a bit of time before he needs to make a final college decision.

But if things had to be decided today, the state of Michigan’s top-ranked football player for the class of 2020 wouldn’t be going to either Michigan or Michigan State.

Rogers, a 4-star offensive guard from Oak Park, listed his top 13 schools Tuesday.

Neither the Wolverines nor the Spartans made the early cut.

don’t ask no questions My top schools pic.twitter.com/JKpODw1h6p — Justin Rogers (@AllAmerican52JR) June 5, 2018

247sports composite rates Rogers as the No. 76-ranked player in the class, the top-ranked player in the state of Michigan and the No. 4-ranked offensive guard nationally.

The site has both Ohio State and Georgia trending for his commitment, though it’s still rather early.

Neither Michigan nor Michigan State has any players committed to its 2020 class at this time.

Read the rest of the story in the Detroit Free Press