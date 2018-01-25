Middle school teacher, coach in Kansas arrested on child pornography charges

UPDATE: Teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child also coached football, track and girls' basketball at Derby Middle School. #ksed https://t.co/AUMorbK4C4 pic.twitter.com/XxlXTIyHSE — SuzanneTobias (@SuzanneTobias) January 24, 2018

A Kansas middle school teacher and coach was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of child pornography.

Cody K. Chitwood, a 37-year-old Derby (Kan.) Middle School special education teacher and coach, was arrested and taken into police custody on suspicion of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, said Sedgwick County Lt. Tim Myers via the Wichita Eagle.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a joint effort between the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff, served a search warrant Tuesday in Derby, according to the Eagle. During the warrant, Chitwood “was contacted and later booked into jail,” police said.

Derby school district officials told the Eagle the teacher was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

District spokeswoman Katie Carlson told the Eagle that Chitwood was hired by the Derby district in 2004 and is head of the special education department at Derby Middle School, where he also coached football, track and girls basketball.

“This is a personnel matter and we are cooperating fully with police on this,” Carlson said in an e-mailed news release obtained by the Eagle. “Our understanding at this time is that this matter does not involve our students or other staff.”

Derby Middle School is a sixth- through eighth-grade school with about 820 students, according to data from the Kansas Department of Education obtained by the Eagle.