Midseason Report: ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year candidates

As wrestlers in many states reach midseason or shortly thereafter, it’s time to look at midseason candidates for 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year selected by Earl Smith of OpenMat.

The honor will be determined in April after state championships and national events.

2016-17 Wrestler of the Year Gable Steveson (Apple Valley, MN) leads discussion of candidates for the midseason wrestler of the year. New Jersey is the only state which features more than one wrestler on this list, and nine of the ten wrestlers featured were on the ALL-USA Preseason Team. Three of these wrestlers have either signed or verbally committed to wrestle in college for Ohio State.

This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the Wrestler of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of wrestling to come.

Vote below for who you think will win ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year:

