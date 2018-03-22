VIDEO: Migos rapper Quavo was a mini-Michael Vick in high school

Migos rapper Quavo is a notable sports fan for a musical celebrity. It goes beyond his passion for wearing sports gear and the occasional Hotlanta reference. As it turns out, he’s also quite the athlete himself.

Just check out Quavo’s highlight reel from his time as a high school quarterback below. He was very, very good.

HUNCHO HIGHLIGHTS

Celeb Flag Football April 1

HUNCHO DAY OTW!!! pic.twitter.com/Hfs9fSViuH — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 20, 2018

The starting passer for Berkmar, Quavious “Quavo” Mitchell completed his high school career as the record holder for most completions in Gwinnett County history. That success through the air wasn’t necessarily because he had the strongest arm, but he did have an accurate one.

If Quavo’s arm was strong, his legs were even better. On every snap of his one watches, it becomes obvious that he could just about anyone at any spot on the field.

Of course, this isn’t the only spot where Quavo’s athleticism proved to be a major contributing factor, as his MVP performance in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game proved.

Meanwhile, Quavo may have long since moved beyond the last threads of his high school eligibility, but he’s still finding ways to give back, donating custom LeBron’s to the Berkmar basketball team for the 2017-18 season.

Now, what will he do to follow all this up? Well, if the Falcons need an emergency quarterback, they know who they can call on a moment’s notice.