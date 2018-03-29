Mike Singletary new head coach at Texas school Trinity Christian-Addison

Mike Singletary is much more well known for his talent under a helmet in the NFL than on one of its sidelines. Now he’ll attempt to reverse that reputation with success at the high school level.

As reported by sources across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Mike Singletary has been hired as the new head coach at Trinity Christian-Addison (TCA), a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) contender that has captured some 13 state titles across its history, most recently in 2012.

Despite a long legacy of on field success, TCA has been sub .500 in recent seasons. Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, TCA is just 26-32 since 2012, a far cry from his 11-3 halcyon days.

The hope is that Singletary can build off the program’s past success in an attempt to bring back the glory. The College and Pro Football Hall of Famer had some success as an NFL head coach in San Francisco before the wheels fell off, leading the 49ers to a 5-4 record down the stretch in 2008. He clearly can be an inspirational leader, and Singletary’s motivational tactics may resonate much more directly with teenagers than NFL players.

Regardless of what gets him there, the hope is that Singletary will emerge as a catalyst for the resurrection of a historic program. One thing is certain: He’ll have competition from another Hall of Famer at another Trinity Christian in the area; Deion Sanders serves as the defensive coordinator for Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill.