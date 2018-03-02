Report: NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary wants to be a Texas high school football coach

When Hal Wasson was ousted as head coach of the Southlake Carroll (Texas) football program, it immediately became one of the nation’s premier high school coaching vacancies. If that ever needed additional reinforcement, it got it late Wednesday night.

According to KTVT sports reporter Bill Jones, Southlake Carroll athletic director Darren Allman told a collected group of the school’s football players that he had already fielded a coaching inquiry from Mike Singletary, the legendary Baylor and 49ers linebacker turned one-time NFL head coach. Singletary has been away from the sidelines for multiple years at this point and is a Texas native, so his interest may not be totally shocking, if it is still a definite surprise.

Sources say Southlake Carroll AD Darren Allman told the team in a meeting today that former SF 49ers Head Coach & Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary called to inquire about the Dragons head coaching vacancy. — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) March 1, 2018

Just how serious Singletary is about wanting to coach Carroll or any other Texas program remains to be seen. Still, by simply mentioning his name, Allman likely gained the approval of some players who will simply be excited to play for an NFL legend.

Singletary’s lone season away from football came last year, in 2017, after he served as a defensive assistant for the Jeff Fisher led Rams. When Fisher was fired, Singletary decided to exit stage left.

So, with a desperate desire to get back into coaching football, is Southlake Carroll the right place for Singletary to become reengaged? And is Singletary the right cultural mix for Carroll?

If reports are to be believed, we might just have to sit back and take notes.