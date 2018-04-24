Navy basketball signee Miles Miller shot in leg, expected to recover

Miles Miller, a former star at Meridian (Miss.), is recovering after being shot in the leg at a Waffle House in Mississippi early Sunday.

Miller’s father, Sherrod, told the Meridian Star that his son is expected to make a full recovery and has undergone surgery.

The incident occurred following the Meridian High School prom Saturday night, though details of what led to the shooting aren’t yet known.

Miller, who has signed to play at Navy, tweeted Sunday.

Appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers💙 https://t.co/vS90P5QjPe — Miles Miller (@MilesJMiller1) April 23, 2018

Meridian coach Ron Norman visited Miller and his family Sunday in the hospital

“I saw him yesterday,” Norman told the paper. “Actually, when I left, they were taking him back to surgery. He got out in about three hours. He was in good spirits last night — I talked to him about 9 (p.m.) — getting some rest. And then today, we thought he was going to get to come home, but the doctor wanted to keep him another day to ensure everything with the leg and surgery went well, and that his body took well to the rod that was put in his leg.”