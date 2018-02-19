USA Today Sports

Milwaukee coach charged with sending images of nude woman to his players using Facebook

News

A part-time Milwaukee Hamilton boys basketball coach was charged with sending images of a nude woman to his freshman players through Facebook.

James A. White, 28, faces two counts of exposing a child to harmful materials, a felony offense.

According to the criminal complaint released Monday:

A mother of one of the students called police last Monday to report White had sent her son videos of a nude woman. The videos were sent using Facebook messenger to a group chat of 22 members of the freshman basketball team.

The woman took screenshots of the video and turned the images over to police. The screenshots included White’s Facebook name and had a small photo of him in the corner. White also was pictured in one of the images fondling the woman.

