Milwaukee high school basketball star receives jail time for role in armed robbery

High school basketball standout Deontay Long received a 12-month jail term Friday for his role in a robbery last summer.

The jail term is a condition of the five years of probation he received from Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Pedro Colon, and it will be reviewed in six months. At the judge’s discretion, Long could be released at that time. He was taken into custody immediately after the hearing.

If Long violates the terms of his probation, he would receive four years of confinement plus four years of extended supervision.

The sentencing came as the result of Long’s guilty plea in January to being a party to an armed robbery, a Class C felony.

Last June, Long and a four other individuals robbed a sandwich delivery driver of $140.

According to the criminal complaint, the group then attempted to rob a woman walking her dog in the early morning and carjacked another woman as she parked her car. Long, 18, wasn’t charged in the latter two incidents, though Colon referred to all three incidents during Friday’s hearing.

None of the victims that night spoke in court, but the woman walking the dog issued a statement. She, according to the district attorney, no longer feels safe in her neighborhood and is now startled by strangers.

As his case worked its way through the courts, Long, a junior, served a suspension per the Milwaukee Public Schools’ athletic code and then led Milwaukee Washington to the Division 2 state final.

The 6-foot-5 guard/forward was the City Conference player of the year. He also received all-state recognition from The Associated Press and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and was a first-team all-area pick by the Journal Sentinel.

A Division I talent, he averaged 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game.

Colon noted that Long’s status as an athlete would have no factor in his sentence.

“In this court, we’re not interested if you’re No. 5 in the nation or No. 15,565 in the nation,” he said, “because that doesn’t define your character at all. What defines your character is what you do with the talent you’ve been given.”