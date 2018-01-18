The next big sport in the upper Midwest is ... fishing?

In so many ways, Minnesota is a state that reflects the best of American prep sports. In addition to the universally American core of football and basketball, Minnesota hosts (by all accounts) the nation’s most passionate high school hockey tournament, terrific softball and baseball seasons and soccer tournaments that have ended with state championships from some of the most unique and diverse schools in the country.

Land of 1,000 lakes? It could almost be a land of 1,000 sports. Now one group is trying to help fishing make that 1,001, following in the lead of another non-traditional sport; trap shooting.

As reported by WJON-AM 1240, Brainerd High School fishing team coach Jason Bahr is in the final throes of a report that will be submitted to the Minnesota State High School League and will recommend the MSHSL create a championship high school fishing tournament. The winners of that tournament would then advance to the national championship event.

Bahr’s team is one of roughly 100 club fishing programs spread out across the state, a number which Bahr and other coaches insist will continue to rise in the years ahead.

It remains to be seen if the MSHSL takes the petition seriously, or whether it will push fishing alongside trap shooting and other, more traditional sports. Bahr is confident high school sanctioning will do precisely that, and he’s certainly keeping his student athletes at the ready for when it does.