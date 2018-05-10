Minnesota lands commitment from 4-star DE Jason Bargy

Watching 2019 four-star DE Jason Bargy (@jason_bargy13). Offers from #Illini, ND, Iowa, MSU, Minn, Iowa St, Purdue https://t.co/BF09lyjkh7 pic.twitter.com/R2jd6AXS0j — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) September 22, 2017

The Golden Gophers finished 2017 with a disappointing 5-7 record, missing a bowl game in the first season under former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck. now the coach is doing everything possible to make sure that doesn’t happen again for years to come, with his 2019 efforts getting a huge lift from its latest commitment.

Jason Bargy, a four-star defensive end prospect from Momence High in Illinois, chose Minnesota on Wednesday, passing over scholarship offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Purdue, among others.

Thanks to all the coaches and schools that showed interest & made offers during my recruitment. But i am happy to say that I HAVE OFFICIALLY COMMITTED TO UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA!! #RowTheBoat #Gophers #WeAreMomence @GopherFootball @Coach_Fleck pic.twitter.com/WPpaTidpJY — Jason Bargy 🏋🏿‍♂️ (@jbargy_) May 10, 2018

Bargy finished 2017 with 88 tackles and 11.5 sacks, sterling numbers that helped solidify his status as one of the nation’s top-200 recruits. He’s considered the No. 2 overall recruit from the state of Illinois and ranks as the highest rated recruit to commit to Minnesota since 2015.

As noted by the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Bargy is the third prospect from the state of Illinois to join the school’s nine-player Class of 2019.