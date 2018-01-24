Miss. basketball player takes down rim, backboard with thunderous dunk

To those in the greater Jackson, Miss., area: The backboards in your high school basketball gyms are not safe from harm. Until Canton (Miss.) junior Brandon Weatherspoon graduates, that is.

Tuesday night at Holmes County Central (Lexington, Miss.), Weatherspoon made a steal and did what he has likely done many times, which is execute a breakaway dunk.

Something he likely has not done before, however, is take the rim and backboard with him to the ground.

So yeah. @__bloading__ decided to take the rim with him. He said @IAM_QUINN11 and @Nick_Gotti0 have never done it. Score one for the youngest Weatherspoon brother. pic.twitter.com/nDzJCjBcKx — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) January 24, 2018

The 6-5 Weatherspoon is the younger brother of Mississippi State basketball players Quinndary and Nick Weatherspoon.

As Brandon told WJTV’s Tyler Greever, the older brothers have never shattered a backboard whilst dunking. Score one for younger bro.

Per 247 Sports, Weatherspoon has offers from Georgetown, Southern Miss and Tennessee. Wherever he ends up, extra backboards would be a wise investment.