Miss. middle school coach arrested for meth, allegedly filmed teenage girls in locker room

A Mississippi basketball coach was arrested in connection with a remarkable trifecta of illegal, disorienting debauchery: he allegedly was caught filming teenage girls in their locker room, and when he was questioned about it he was found to be drunk with methamphetamine on his body.

As reported by Memphis CBS affiliate WREG, among other local outlets, Kossuth (Ms.) Middle School basketball coach Micah Wilbanks was arrested Thursday on charges of Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.

As it stands, those may prove to be the least of Wilbanks’ problems. Police were originally called to the school to investigate claims that a coach was secretly filming girls in the locker room. Further review also connected Wilbanks with that incident, though no charges have been forthcoming for that … yet.

Local parents were predictably shocked at Wilbanks’ reported activities, with some coming forward to express their dismay to WREG.

“You should be setting an example for young men and women and not, for a coach to come and do this in a school, it’s ridiculous,” Dennis told WREG. “I mean, you wouldn’t expect that in a small school like this, you know, a county school like this.”