MLB Draft: Yankees select ambidextrous Anthony Seigler 23rd overall

Cartersville, Ga., catcher Anthony Seigler is one draftee who’s more famous for playing a different position in an unique way.

Seigler, who was drafted No. 23 by the New York Yankees on Monday in the major league June Amateur Draft, gained attention because he is ambidextrous and pitched with both arms throughout high school.

Wearing a six-fingered glove that he could turn into a left-handed or right-handed mitt, he went 3-1 with a 1.09 ERA, five saves and 29 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.

The switch-hitter also performed well in the clutch, leading Cartersville to the 4A state championship series, including a home run in his final high school at-bat. In another playoff game against Marist (Atlanta), he homered from both sides of the plate. He hit .421 with 34 RBI and 14 homers in 107 at-bats this season.

He also threw out 12 of 21 baserunners this season.

“I’ve always been able to switch pitch but I feel my real calling is as a catcher,” Seigler said. “I love being involved on every play. As a catcher, you have to be the main leader on the team. To handle a pitching staff, you have to be able to deal with different personalities and that’s why I feel I like catching.”

The Florida signee said he was greatly influenced by his father, Todd, a former high school baseball coach who coached his son in youth baseball growing up and is a teacher at Cartersville.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without him,” Anthony said.

Todd said most scouts he’s talked to think his son’s athleticism will play best at catcher.

“His athleticism really plays,” his father said. “(Scouts) have definitely said he will stick behind the plate. They’ve also said he’s athletic enough to play second or third. I do feel ultimately his home is behind the plate.”