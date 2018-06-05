MLB Draft: Connor Scott ready to slug his way to MLB

Tampa Plant (Fla.) High has a long history of producing top MLB Draft choices. Connor Scott joined that esteemed company when he was selected 13th in the first round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft by the Miami Marlins.

Scott certainly has the body and body of work to back up the selection. A 6-foot-4, 185-pound outfielder (by trade), Scott dealt with a hamstring injury as a senior which relegated him to the designated hitter role after he was forced to sit out three weeks in the middle of the season.

Rather than limit his MLB Draft prospects, the time spent as a full-time hitter seemed to reinforce just how deadly Scott is with the bat; he hit .526 with 5 home runs in just 20 games, per the Tampa Bay Times.

He was also an impressive left-handed pitcher when healthy, finishing 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA across 23 total innings.

With assumptions that Scott will continue to grow into his 6-foot-4 frame, the possibility of even more power, along with a plus-tool arm, virtually assured the four-year Plant varsity player would be selected early in the draft.

His coach, for one, is ready to see it happen.

“He is probably the most all-around athlete of any of them,” Plant coach Dennis Braun told the Times. “He’s the total package. He can hit, he can throw. He’s fast. He can do it all.”