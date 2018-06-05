MLB Draft: Former ALL-USA Football OPOY Kyler Murray selected No. 9 by A's

Kyler Murray, who is in line to succeed Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma, is also an elite baseball talent.

How elite? Elite enough to be selected No. 9 overall in Monday’s MLB Amateur Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Murray was named the 2014-15 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Offensive Player of the Year and the 2015 Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year after a prolific two-sport career at Allen (Texas).

While Murray is only hitting .296 while nursing an injured hamstring for the Sooners baseball team, Oakland has seen enough potential in the speedy center fielder to take him early in the first round.

Murray has some decisions to make, the kind of decisions that only arise for the likes of Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders. And now, Kyler Murray.