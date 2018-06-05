MLB Draft: Indians pick Ethan Hankins has a huge upside

A little bit of shoulder tightness this spring probably cost Ethan Hankins a lot of money. Hankins came into the season as the top high school hurler in a lot of mock MLB drafts.

The right-handed pitcher, a Vanderbilt signee from Forsyth County (Cumming, Ga.) was selected No. 35th overall Monday by the Cleveland Indians.

Hankins is 6-6 and 200 pounds and has an easy delivery that still gives him a mid-90s fastball with a lot of movement, plus a slider that he can rely on for an out pitch. While he missed several starts this season after developing some soreness in his pitching shoulder, he appeared fully healed later in the season, with his fastball topping out at 97 mph.

On April 27, in his final outing of the season, he threw 115 pitches over 5.2 innings and had seven strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to Mountain View (Lawrenceville).

He finished the season with 37 strikeouts over 20.2 innings.

Last summer, he was dominant at times against top level competition. While playing for USA Baseball’s U18 squad, he struck out 27 batters and allowed but three hits over 12 innings.

In the East Coast Pro in Tampa last August, he threw three perfect innings, striking out Triston Casas, Gunnar Hogland, J.P. Gates, Mat Nelson Elijah Cabell and Raynel Delgado in order the first two innings.