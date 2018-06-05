MLB Draft: Washington Nationals selection Mason Denaburg wants to prove biceps issue won't hold him back

Mason Denaburg entered the spring as one of the top overall prospects in the MLB Draft. He was still highly thought of throughout the season, though the prospect of selecting him suddenly had risks after a spring spent battling biceps tendonitis.

That didn’t stop the Washington Nationals, who selected Denaburg with the 27th selection in the first round of the June Amateur Draft.

No, the ailment didn’t keep Denaburg out of action, but it did limit him enough to make some — including MLB.com’s Jim Callis — to predict the right-hander will slide in the first round of the draft because of it.

Denaburg tossed just 35.1 innings in his senior campaign due to complications related to the aforementioned tendinitis. The good news is that in those 35 innings, Denaburg recorded 73 strikeouts with a 0.99 ERA.

The Merritt Island (Fla.) star has an MLB frame and electric stuff, though he doesn’t truly have the positional experience to back it up. Denaburg was predominantly seen as a catching prospect prior to his junior season when he broke out on the mound. Even then, the tendonitis issues relegated him to the outfield for a majority of his senior season, where he excelled just as he did behind the plate; per Florida Today, he hit to a .410 batting average and .759 slugging percentage his senior year, with five home runs and 21 RBI.

That Denaburg is an athletic wonder is not in question. He has true MLB potential both as a pitcher and hitter, a bit like Rick Ankiel. Now it’s time for the Washington Nationals to determine which way he can have the biggest impact at the MLB level.