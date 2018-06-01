MLB Draft: 12 high school players who could be selected in Round 1

The Major League Baseball Draft gets underway Monday and, as always, a number of elite high school players are expected to be first-round picks.
While this isn’t considered as strong a draft for high school players as last season, these 12 players could be selected in the first round:
Matthew Liberatore
School: Mountain Ridge
Location: Peoria, Ariz.
Pos.: LHP
Ht./Wt.: 6-6/200
Bats/throws: Left/left
College/pro: Arizona signee
Key stats: Was 8-1 with 104 strikeouts with a 0.93 ERA and 25 walks in 60.1 innings. Led team to state championship game.
Fun fact: Good friends with Nolan Gorman and says he is a heck of a ping-pong player.
Scouts love: Has a great frame and throws hard but also has four solid pitches.