MLB Draft: Santiago (Calif.) SS Brice Turang following in family footsteps

The son of a former Major Leaguer, Brice Turang will get the chance to follow in his father’s cleatsteps.

Turang, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound shortstop out of Santiago (Corona, Calif.) High, was selected 21st overall in the first round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

A preseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA player, Turang is the son of Brian Turang, who was a utility player with the Seattle Mariners for two seasons (1993-94).

“With all of the athletes out there, you have to work hard,” Brian Turang told USA TODAY High School Sports of his son in April. “People don’t see all the work he puts in behind the scenes.”

Turang, who is committed to LSU, hit .352 with five homers, 21 RBI and 23 runs scored in 88 at-bats. Lauded for his plate discipline, he only struck out six times this spring while drawing 18 walks, getting on base at a .464 clip.

At shortstop, the slick-fielding Turang had a .945 fielding percentage.

While his father has had a sizable impact on his baseball prowess, Turang also has four older sisters who all played college sports. Additionally, his mother, Carrie was a Div. I softball standout.

“A lot of people don’t know about my mom,” Brice Turang told Baseball America last summer. “My mom played in the World Series of softball (for Long Beach State). People just think, ‘Oh my dad’s the athlete.’ You’re totally wrong.”

The latest Turang in the family of top-tier athletes had his name called Monday night, and a new journey is only just beginning.