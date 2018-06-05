MLB Draft: Triston Casas, the elite Fla. INF prospect with a perfect ERA, selected by Red Sox

How versatile is Triston Casas? The American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) infielder is universally seen as a prospect in the field, but he could be on the mound as well. After all, it’s impossible to top a 0.00 ERA.

The challenge of what to do with Casas now falls to the Boston Red Sox, who selected the American Heritage star with the No. 26th pick in the first round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft.

Casas is primarily a first baseman but could play elsewhere across the diamond as he progresses through the minor leagues, particularly at third base. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Casas has prototypical corner infield size and strength, as he demonstrated during his senior season with a .347 average and 34 RBI, not to mention 7 home runs. He’s a beast at the plate, with a bright future regardless of whether he signs or attends the University of Miami.

If he does attend Miami, the Hurricanes may very well want to explore the potential of having him dabble on the mound as well. In 30 innings as a pitcher, Casas never allowed a run.

If that isn’t enough to make Casas an intriguing draft option for most teams, there’s this: He’s also one of the youngest players in the 2018 class after he reclassified to graduate early and come eligible. Despite spending just three seasons at American Heritage, he struck up a powerful bond with World Series champion Eric Hosmer, a fellow American Heritage alum.

“Mr. Hosmer has been very kind to me and welcomes me to his home,” Casas told the Miami Herald. “He’s given me advice on how to handle this process. I consider him one of my mentors. I’ve taken some swings at his batting cage at his house with him, but mostly we just talk baseball, talk life, that kind of thing.”

If he does sign, Casas will be a long way from Hosmer’s career wealth after the San Diego first baseman’s recent free agent deal, but at least then he could comfortably pick up the check if they go out for coffee or a burger. With his talent, Casas might very well end up surpassing the man he looked up to as the best from American Heritage’s past.