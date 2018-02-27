USA Today Sports

Mom reveals son's commitment to Cincinnati basketball after singing anthem

The UC Bearcats got a 2018 class commitment from 6-foot-7 forward LaQuill Hardnett on Monday, and it happened in memorable fashion – with his mother revealing a University of Cincinnati shirt after singing the national anthem at his game.

Hardnett is from Perry Hall High School in Nottingham, Maryland, near Baltimore.

Video, and Hardnett’s reaction from Twitter:

Hardnett is a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. His offers also included Buffalo, St. Bonaventure and Western Kentucky.

Logan Johnson signed with the Bearcats in November. Johnson also is listed by 247Sports as a 3-star recruit.

