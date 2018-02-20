Montana consolation game decided by wild midcourt buzzer beater

Officially the game may have been a consolation. For Fairfield High in Montana it clearly meant more than that.

Competing in the District 1B consolation game, Fairfield and Choteau were tied at 57 with just three seconds left. Fairfield held the ball under its own hoop. They had one timeout left.

No problem, thanks to Fairfield sophomore Keeley Bake.

BBB FINAL: The Fairfield boys basketball team beats Choteau 60-57 in the 1B Consolation game on a Keeley Bake Buzzer beater!!! WOW. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/td1LP03B0m — Brett Kennedy (@KCKennedy93) February 18, 2018

The final three of Bake’s game-high 26 points came on a desperation heave from midcourt, which gave his team a 60-57 victory. According to an interview with MontanaSports.com, Bake was desperately searching for a back door streaker for a pass and a closer shot but no one presented themselves. The result was that Bake had to create himself, and he eventually settled for a deep, deep running shot that sailed right through to give Fairfield the win.

“Coach (Jordan Ratliff) drew up a good play. We were supposed to have a person streaking down the backside, but then I just ended up shooting it,” Bake told MontanaSports.com. “My heart dropped and I was like, ‘Wow, that really actually happened.’

It goes without saying that Bake would rather have competed in a district title game than hit the all-time shot he did. Still, there is a silver lining: Bake and his teammates will get another run out at the divisional championships just days away, starting on Friday.