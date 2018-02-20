Montana high school girls basketball team shows support for ill little girl

This is the time of year when high school basketball stars crave the spotlight and it’s no different for Madi Cicon and the Simms Tigers.

Well actually, it is a little different.

That’s because Madi and the Tigers will be playing not only for themselves at this week’s major basketball tournament in Great Falls.

Finnley Foster is a little Hi-Line girl barely three years old who has spent the majority of her life dealing with doctors and serious illness. Madi and the Tigers plan to wear “Finnley Strong” warmup T-shirts when the Northern C Divisional unfolds this week at Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Arena.

“It’s going to show other people that it’s not all about us, not about just us in Simms,” Madi said. “And not even about us being good at sports. It’s about showing respect for Finnley.”

Read more in the Great Falls Tribune