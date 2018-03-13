Montverde Academy star R.J. Barrett laser-focused on winning the GEICO Nationals

It’s not that R.J. Barrett is unimpressed or uninterested in the feat, it’s just that he’s, well, “not done yet.”

Barrett led Montverde Academy (Fla.) past a pesky Roselle Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) squad and pulled out a 60-59 win at the Metro Classic on Feb. 9 to close out the season at 32-0, giving Barrett and the Eagles a firm grip on the No. 1 spot in the USA Today Super 25.

It was a historic run in that it’s the first undefeated season legendary Montverde coach Kevin Boyle has had at Montverde despite winning three-straight national titles and coaching five players drafted in the NBA Draft’s top three, including two No. 1 overall picks.

Still, the only thing that matters to Barrett is that he doesn’t have one of those national title rings yet.

“I’m not even reflecting on the season because it’s not over yet,” said Barrett, a Duke signee. “I can’t say I’m proud of it because we’ve still got some business to take care of.”

Last season the Eagles fell in the national title game to La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) 70-52; Barrett scored 25 points in the loss, but none of his teammates managed double figures.

“Having that experience is going to help us out so much,” Barrett said. “Just bringing the intensity into every game is the biggest thing. Losing the way we did left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.”

Barrett said he’s not worried about the Eagles losing their rhythm since they’re still practicing daily and scrimmaging against Montverde’s post-grad team to keep things sharp.

Forty-eight days will have passed between Montverde’s regular season finale and their opening round game at the GEICO High School Nationals in New York on March 29.

“We’re all locked in,” Barrett said. “We know that teams come into the first game rusty so we don’t want to do that. I feel like we’re all on the same page and it’s so much different after seeing what it takes after last year. We’ve only had one goal all year, win that national championship. Nothing else.”

