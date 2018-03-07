Montverde Academy's Kevin Boyle, Archbishop Mitty's Sue Phillips named Naismith High School Coaches of the Year

The Atlanta Tipoff Club today announced that Montverde (Fla.) Academy’s Kevin Boyle and Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) High School’s Sue Phillips have been named winners of the 2018 Naismith High School Boys’ and Girls’ Coach of the Year awards, respectively.

“Both Kevin and Sue represent the best in high school coaching,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, in a statement. “Through strong leadership and steady guidance, they have coached their teams to great success and have had a lasting positive impact on their players and in the community.”

Boyle’s Eagles, ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY’s Super 25, are 31-0 and looking to continue their undefeated season in the High School Basketball National Tournament in New York City later this month. Boyle has been with Montverde since 2011, having previously coached at St. Patrick in Elizabeth, N.J., where he won this award during the 2010-2011 season and coached greats such as Kyrie Irving and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Boyle is just the second boys’ coach to claim multiple awards, joining long-time Oak Hill Academy (Va.) coach and three-time winner Steve Smith. But Boyle is the only coach to accomplish the feat at separate high schools.

“I am truly humbled and incredibly honored to be selected for the prestigious Naismith High School Coach of the Year award,” said Boyle in a statement. “This honor is really about all of the amazing people in my life who have given me so much, and this year’s coaches and players, who sacrificed personal interests for the benefit of the program.”

In her 25th season at Archbishop Mitty, Phillips has directed the Monarchs to a 27-0 record and a No.1 ranking in USA TODAY’s Super 25. With a career record of 665-124, Phillips looks to continue her season undefeated as the Monarchs face off in the CIF State Open Division Tournament this weekend.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to win the Naismith National High School Coach of the Year award,” said Phillips in a statement. “I would like to thank my players and coaching staff for making this honor possible.”

First presented in 2008, the Naismith Trophy High School Coach of the Year is awarded by a select group of basketball journalists from around the country who form the Naismith Awards national high school voting academy. The selections were based on outstanding coaching performances during the 2017-2018 high school basketball season.