Montverde barely holds onto No. 1, University moves up to No. 3 in Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Not much separates the top 10 teams in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings.

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) held onto its No. 1 ranking by surviving a scare from then-No. 6 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).

Montverde’s Mike Devoe nailed at three-pointer to lift the Eagles to a 69-67 win over the Pilots in the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament championship. The Eagles (26-0) won their other two tournament games as R.J. Barrett had 25 points in an 88-57 defeat of Madison Prep (Baton Rouge) and again had 25 in a 90-38 defeat of Villages Charter (The Villages).

Findlay Prep (25-3) moved up a spot in the rankings to No. 5 with the close loss on the road and because the Pilots handed then-No. 11 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix) its first loss as Kyler Edwards had 19 points in an 83-74 victory in a Montverde tournament semifinal.

University (Davie, Fla.) moved up to No. 3 with a 2-0 week as Vernon Carey Jr. had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Trey Doomes had 21 points, six assists and five steals in a 79-64 win at Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale). The Sharks (22-1) also won 86-70 at Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) as Carey had 24 points and nine rebounds and Scottie Barnes had 21 points and seven assists.