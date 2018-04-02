Montverde closes the season on top, Lone Peak rises in Super 25 despite losing

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) left no doubt about its No. 1 status in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings by going 3-0 to win the GEICO High School Nationals last week in Middle Village, N.Y.

Duke-bound guard R.J. Barrett was the team’s leading scorer in all three games. He had 25 points and 15 rebounds in a 76-58 defeat of No. 2 University (Davie, Fla.) in the championship of the tournament, 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 71-53 defeat of No. 3 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) in a tourney semifinal and 33 points in an 87-82 defeat of then-No. 22 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) in a tourney quarterfinal.

Because the higher-ranked teams won every game in the tournament, there wasn’t much movement, but Lone Peak rose five spots to No. 17 despite its loss. The Knights (23-4), the Utah 6A champion, gave Montverde its closest scare in the tournament with 19 three-pointers, led by Steven Ashworth with seven.

Lone Peak’s rise also gave a boost to Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), which climbed four spots to No. 15. The Gaels defeated the Knights 66-57 in the Beach Ball Classic. It also allowed Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), which lost 82-80 in overtime to Bishop Gorman, to rise four spots to No. 16.

Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) also rose two spots to No. 5 after the Panthers won their second consecutive state title. Dahmir Bishop had 20 points in a 71-53 defeat of Sharon in the 4A state championship.