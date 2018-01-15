Montverde, Oak Hill still 1-2, Brentwood Academy, Riley join rankings

Montverde Academy (Fla.) held onto its top spot in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings, if barely, by dispatching then-No. 11 Simeon (Chicago) in overtime at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

The Eagles improved to 22-0 as R.J. Barrett had 23 points and six rebounds in a 62-60 defeat of Simeon. Barrett had 22 points in a 79-49 defeat of Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando). The Eagles play Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) Monday in the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

No. 2 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) is 27-0 heading into the Warriors’ game today at the Hoophall with No. 3 University (Fort Lauderdale). Oak Hill won the BASS Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo., as Keldon Johnson had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 78-70 defeat of then-No. 12 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) in the title game.

There are two new teams: No. 19 Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.) and No. 25 Riley (South Bend, Ind.).

Brentwood came in third in the BASS Pro Shops TOC as Darius Garland had 34 points in a 63-60 defeat of Webster Groves, Mo., in the third-place game. Garland had 29 points in a 57-46 defeat of then-No. 14 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) in the BASS Pro Shops TOC.

Riley improved to 13-0 as Damezi Anderson had 27 points in an 64-60 overtime defeat of Mishawaka Marian (Mishawaka). Anderson had 13 points in a 64-40 defeat of Concord (Elkhart).