No. 1 Montverde, No. 2 Oak Hill enter tough stretch

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), the No. 1 team in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings and No. 2 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) survived their tests this past week to hold their spots but have another tough week ahead.

Montverde improved to 20-0 with two wins. Andrew Nembhard had 21 points and four assists in a 77-55 win vs. then-No. 10 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) in the Cancer Research Classic in Wheeling, W.Va., and R.J. Barrett had 33 points and 11 rebounds in an 89-45 defeat of Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) in the Cancer Research Classic.

The Eagles face two ranked opponents this weekend in the Spalding Hoophall Classic: No. 11 Simeon (Chicago) and No. 22 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.).

Oak Hill is 23-0, but the Warriors play in two tough tournaments this coming week. Oak Hill is in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Springfield where it will likely face either No. 14 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) or No. 12 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) in the finals. Then the Warriors face No. 3 University School (Fort Lauderdale) in the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Monday.

There is only one new team in the Super 25 rankings: No. 25 Mount Vernon, N.Y., which is 10-0 after Jason Douglas-Stanley had 20 points in a 70-49 defeat of Fox Lane (Bedford). All of the Knights’ wins this season have been by double-digit margins.