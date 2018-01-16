Montverde stays atop Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Montverde Academy (Fla.) remains the No. 1 team in the Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Guyer (Denton, Texas).

Warren Central (Indianapolis) rose six spots to No. 5. The rankings’ biggest mover was Garfield (Seattle), which rose 13 spots to No. 14.

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. As teams play more games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.

The data is current through games Sunday, so Monday’s results at the Hoophall Classic are not factored in this week’s rankings.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.