Montverde takes over top spot in Super 25 boys basketball rankings, University rises to No. 3

Unbeaten Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) is the new No. 1 team in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings. The Eagles (18-0) won the Iolani Classic in Honolulu and the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., during the Holiday break.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Montverde’s R.J. Barrett had 24 points in a 76-66 defeat of then-No. 16 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) in the semifinals of the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Barrett also had 27 points in a 70-42 defeat of Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.) in the Beach Ball championship.

Makhel Mitchell had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 71-43 defeat of Jefferson (Portland, Ore.) in the finals of the Iolani Classic in Honolulu.

University (Davie, Fla.) zoomed all the way from being not ranked to No. 3 with three wins over Super 25 teams.

The Sharks (14-0) defeated then-No. 1 Memphis East (Memphis) 77-72 in the finals of the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla., as Scottie Barnes had 15 points and eight assists. Vernon Carey Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 71-63 defeat of then-No. 9 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) in the City of Palms. Barnes had 29 points in an 81-72 double-overtime defeat of then-No. 14 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) in the City of Palms.

RELATED: Sharks close off dominant run with another title

Memphis East didn’t fall far despite the loss. The Mustangs (11-1) are No. 5 as James Wiseman tipped in the winning basket in a 62-60 defeat of then-No. 18 Oak Ridge (Orlando) in the City of Palms Classic. Chandler Lawson had 17 points in a 70-60 defeat of then-unranked Simeon (Chicago) in the City of Palms.

There are four new teams besides University: No. 12 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.); No. 17 Simeon (Chicago); No. 21 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.); and No. 24 Garfield (Seattle).