Montverde's R.J. Barrett, Kevin Boyle presented with American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year and Coach of the Year trophies

R.J. Barrett and Kevin Boyle were presented with their American Family Insurance ALL-USA trophies for Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, at last weekend’s GEICO High School Nationals.

RELATED: American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

It is the seventh time in the 35 years that the ALL-USA awards have been given out that the player of the year and coach of the year were from the same school.

The tradition began with the first ALL-USA team in 1983 when Dunbar (Baltimore) coach Bob Wade and player Reggie Williams were honored. The other double-nominees: 1993 with Simon Gratz (Philadelphia) player Rasheed Wallace and coach Bill Ellerbee; 2003 with St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, Ohio) player LeBron James and coach Dru Joyce II; 2006 with Lawrence North (Indianapolis) player Greg Oden and coach Jack Keefer; 2010 with Ames, Iowa, player Harrison Barnes and coach Vance Downs; and 2016 wen Chino Hills, Calif., player Lonzo Ball and coach Steve Baik were honored.

It was the third such time that Boyle was honored with the Coach of the Year award (he was also honored in 2007 and 2013) and the third time that a player of his was honored as the Player of the Year. The other two Boyle-coached players to win the ALL-USA Player of the Year award were St. Patrick (Elizabeth, N.J.) player Al Harrington in 1998 and Montverde player Ben Simmons in 2015.

This season, Barrett, a Duke signee, averaged 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals a game to lead the Eagles to a 35-0 record, the top spot in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings and a title at the GEICO High School Nationals.