More than Metta World Peace's son: Jeron Artest making a name for himself

Jeron Artest has a picture of his father’s NBA championship ring on his Facebook page.

He knows if it wasn’t for Metta World Peace providing him the chance to develop his game and travel, he wouldn’t be at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep, where the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard is winding down a season in which he is averaging 12 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals.

Artest’s name is famous — whether his dad is remembered as Metta World Peace, who hit a 3-pointer to help the Lakers win an NBA title in 2010, or as Artest the menace who went into the stands in Detroit while playing for the Pacers.

But Jeron Artest is his own person.

When he was 12, he developed his own mobile game app called Jeronimo. In his LinkedIn profile, Artest says he is “interested in integrating centralized concepts with the power of decentralized blockchains.”

World Peace calls his son a CEO, who is invested into four businesses. But at the end of the day, he calls him, “a hell of a basketball player.”

“He can do anything he wants,” World Peace said of his son. “He’s a very active investor, a straight-A student. He could go to MIT, Yale, Harvard. He can go to any school he wants. He can play basketball at any school in the country.”

