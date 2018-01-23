UCLA lands commitment from five-star center Moses Brown

Moses Brown, one of the nation’s top centers and a McDonald’s All American, committed Monday to UCLA.

Brown announced his decision in a video produced by Slam Magazine.

“I’ve decided to choose UCLA because [of] their rich basketball tradition,” Brown said in the video. “I can see myself developing and working on my game, and being ready for the next level. The players there are very motivated, like myself. They work hard, just like I do, and being around that, that’s a recipe for success.”

The 7-1 center stars at Archbishop Molloy (Queens, N.Y.) and was named to the preseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball team.

Brown chose the Bruins over Maryland and Florida State. Kentucky coach John Calipari had shown recent interest, but ESPN reports the Wildcats never extended an offer.