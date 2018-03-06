Mother of hockey coach accused of sexually abusing boys charged with witness intimidation

Police say the mother of a Massachusetts youth hockey coach charged with sexually abusing four young boys sent threatening messages to one of her son’s alleged victims.

Authorities say 55-year-old Louise Martino, of Winthrop, sent a message to the victim on social media shortly after her son’s initial detention hearing March 1.

Martino pleaded not guilty to witness intimidation Monday at court in Lynn, and she has been ordered not to have any direct or indirect contact with the victims or their families.

Her son, 31-year-old Christopher Prew, has been arraigned on one count of aggravated rape and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child. Prew’s attorney says his client denies all the allegations.

Prew pleaded not guilty, and he has been ordered held without bail.