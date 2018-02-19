Motivation Monday: Catherine Reese dishes on what fuels her fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Cypress Woods (Texas) forward Catherine Reese, an Arizona signee who was named to the McDonald’s All American Game.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just getting better and competing. I love to compete and win at everything. My dad pushes me and never lets me slack off. I want to be as good as I can be. I want to reach my potential. That’s it.”

