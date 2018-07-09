Motivation Monday: Elite guard Isaac Okoro dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) guard Isaac Okoro.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My parents and my coaches. In everything that I do I think about making life better for my family and giving back to my coaches because they’ve put a lot into helping me get to where I am. That all makes me want to go harder.”

Here are the fruits of Isaac Okoro motivation.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY