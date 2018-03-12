Motivation Monday: Five-star CB Chris Steele dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) cornerback Chris Steele, one of the top secondary players in the country.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family, specifically my little sister and my younger cousins. I’ve got a lot of cousins that aren’t in the best position so whenever I’m having a pretty tough workout and want to stop, I think about paying for my sister to go to college. I want to take that burden off of my parents and I want to do the same for my little cousins too. That makes me go even harder.”

Here are the fruits of Chris Steele’s motivation.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY