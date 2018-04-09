Motivation Monday: Five-star forward Darius Bazley dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Princeton (Cincinnati) forward Darius Bazley, a five-star forward who recently announced that he would be skipping Syracuse where he was signed to instead join the NBA’s G-League.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just knowing what the future can be for me. I’ve been around guys in the NBA and I know that’s where I want to be; not only for myself, but also for my family and the people around me. I want to make all of our lives better.”

Here are the fruits of Darius Bazley’s motivation.

