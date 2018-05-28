Motivation Monday: Five-star forward Isaiah Stewart dishes on what fuels him

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) forward Isaiah Stewart, who is ranked No. 8 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family. I grew up in a strong Jamaican culture and I’ve always known the value of hard work. My family has always been a great motivation for me and I want to be an inspiration for younger kids that look up to me. More than anything I know that God gave me this talent and I don’t want to waste it. That drives me too.”

Here are the fruits of Isaiah Stewart’s motivation.

