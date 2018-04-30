Motivation Monday: Five-star forward Isaiah Todd dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) forward Isaiah Todd, the No. 1 overall player in the ESPN 25.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My hunger to learn as much as I can. I pick things up really quickly and I always try and max out what I learn and apply it on the court. I feel like if I’m not doing that then I’m almost like a quitter. I feel like I can be the best so the more I learn the more I want to learn more. That keeps me going hard at all times.”

Here are the fruits of Isaiah Todd’s motivation.

