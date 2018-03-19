Motivation Monday: Five-star forward Jaemyn Brakefield dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Huntington Prep (W.Va.) forward Jaemyn Brakefield, a five-star sophomore in the ESPN 25.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My mom because I really want to be able to help her out and take care of her. She’s done a lot for me and I appreciate it all. I want to be able to make her life easier one day.”

Here are the fruits of Jaemyn Brakefield’s motivation.

