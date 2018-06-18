Motivation Monday: Five-star PG Sharife Cooper dishes on what fuels him

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) point guard Sharife Cooper, a five-star prospect who is ranked No. 10 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Probably my dad. We have things, but my dad always makes me work for everything. It really brought the competitive spirit out in me. I don’t know how not to work hard at everything that I do. My dad pushes me to be great.”

Here are the fruits of Sharife Cooper’s motivation.

