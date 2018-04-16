Motivation Monday: Five-star prospect Wendell Moore Jr. dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Cox Mill (Concord, N.C.) wing Wendell Moore Jr., a five-star prospect who is ranked No. 22 overall in the ESPN 60.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Knowing my long-term goals and wanting to accomplish them. I want to get to the NBA and I know that I can get there, but it’s gonna take a lot of hard work. That’s what motivates me. I don’t want to come up short on my dreams.”

Here are the fruits of Wendell Moore Jr. motivation.

